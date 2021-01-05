WILSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Interstate 40 westbound in Wilson County is partially blocked at mile marker 230 due to a crash reported just after 4 p.m.
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol at the scene, this crash involved two passenger vehicles and a tractor trailer.
THP expects the road to be cleared by no later than 5 p.m.
