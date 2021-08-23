DICKSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Two people are dead following a crash in Dickson County Monday morning.
The crash occurred on Interstate 40 west at the 178 mile marker.
Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash along with the Critical Incident Response Team.
This is an active investigation and there is no word on how long the road will be closed in this area.
