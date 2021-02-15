WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Part of I-40 westbound in Lebanon has reopened after a jack-knifed tractor trailer crash on Monday morning.
THP says the area of I-40 WB at mile marker 243 near Bobo Road was closed for at least an hour. Eastbound traffic was affected with rubbernecking delays.
****Traffic Alert**** I-40 WB at the 243 MM is completely closed due to a tractor trailer crash. Please do not attempt to travel in this area!!! It will be closed at least an hour. @TNHighwayPatrol @TNDeptofSafety @myTDOT @SchulteTDOT pic.twitter.com/3Xcb2ppHkb— THPNashville (@THPNashville) February 15, 2021
The latest look at Wilson County as of 1:20 Monday @WSMV pic.twitter.com/GbHiyMhkz4— Justin Beasley (@JBeasleyWSMV) February 15, 2021
News4 has a crew on its way to the scene. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
