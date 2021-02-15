I-40 WB at the 243 MM is completely closed
@THPNashville

WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Part of I-40 westbound in Lebanon has reopened after a jack-knifed tractor trailer crash on Monday morning. 

THP says the area of I-40 WB at mile marker 243 near Bobo Road was closed for at least an hour. Eastbound traffic was affected with rubbernecking delays. 

News4 has a crew on its way to the scene. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.