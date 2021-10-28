Wilson County, TN (WSMV) – Two separate crashes involving 7 vehicles on I-40 had all eastbound lanes closed as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Per the Tennessee Highway Patrol, all lanes have been reopened to traffic, with crews still on the right shoulder.
The incident occurred near mile marker 223 and was first reported at 6:08 a.m.
Only minor injuries have been reported.
