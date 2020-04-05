NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Sunday night crash has a portion of I-40 East closed down to commuters until at least 11:30 p.m.
The report came in to police around 7:30 p.m. for a crash at Mile Marker 209B at State Route 1/U.S. 70S-431/Broadway, Demonbreun Street.
According to Police, one passenger has suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and has been transported to the hospital for furhter evaluation and treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
News4 is on the way to the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.
