HUMPHREYS COUNTY (WSMV) - I-40 eastbound in Humphreys County just west of Highway 13 is closed down due to an accident.
Officials are investigating an injury crash at the 143 mile marker.
At this time, the roadway is closed from mile marker 143 to mile marker 163. It is unknown at this time how long the roadway will be closed.
Traffic is being routed around the area.
News4 is working to gather more information now.
