HICKMAN COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Interstate 40 east in Hickman County is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash near mile marker 149.
The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. and is expected to be cleared around 8 p.m.
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a tractor trailer.
Early investigations show that traffic was stopped due to backed up traffic when the passenger vehicle rear ended the tractor trailer.
Both victims were in the passenger vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.
Westbound traffic is not affected by any closures.
