NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Parts of Interstate 40 were closed following a multiple-vehicle crash Friday morning.
TDOT has cleared the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that happened just past the Old Hickory Boulevard exit (Exit 199) on I-40 eastbound.
Accident pushed off to shoulder..traffic is moving again! 🚗 https://t.co/tzN91jxSbE— Lindsey Nance (@Linds_NanceWSMV) July 17, 2020
Traffic is now clear to pass through I-40.
