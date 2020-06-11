NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Interstate 40 eastbound in Davidson County is currently closed at mile marker 211 following a crash involving multiple vehicles.
The crash occurred around 10:15 p.m. and is not expected to be cleared until 3:30 a.m. according to TDOT.
The eastbound lanes are closed while the westbound lanes are not affected with any delays.
