MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - Structural repairs to the I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge are ahead of schedule.
TDOT announced that contractors are ahead of schedule and all the eastbound lanes on I-40 over the bridge will reopen as soon as Saturday night.
TDOT added all westbound lanes could be reopening as soon as next Friday, August 6th.
While the bridge remains an active work zone, TDOT is asking motorists to pay attention to the portable message boards and SmartWay for traffic information in the area.
The bridge has passed load testing requirements and rated the bridge's performance for future use.
"All interstate traffic in the Memphis area is still being diverted to I-55," said TDOT. "To help you plan ahead, every Monday, we are posting estimated average travel delays for the week on our website so you can see which days and times to avoid. You can also view real-time digital message signs alerting you of any incidents."
