MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - Crews are expected to begin repairs Wednesday on the major bridge connecting Tennessee and Arkansas that was shut down after a crack was discovered in one of its beams.
The installation of 35-foot-long steel plates could be finished by next week, but is only a temporary fix so crews can safely install equipment needed for permanent repairs.
The repairs will be done in two phases, with both needing to be fully completed before the bridge can reopen.
Right now there is no official reopening date for the bridge.
Traffic to the bridge has in the meantime been diverted to the I-55 bridge just outside of Memphis.
An inspection of the Interstate 55 bridge connecting Tennessee and Arkansas began Tuesday, a week after the span became the states' primary Mississippi River crossing when a cracked steel beam prompted the indefinite closure of the nearby Interstate 40 bridge.
