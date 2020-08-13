WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 40 westbound near Lebanon is back open after a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer Thursday night.
The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on I-40 westbound near mile marker 246 just east of the Linwood Exit.
50-year-old Angela Scott was pronounced dead after she struck a 2013 Freightliner tractor trailer in her 2010 Chevrolet Impala and lost control.
Scott, traveling eastbound, ran off the road across the grass median into westbound traffic and was struck by a 2016 Freightliner tractor trailer.
No charges have been filed in the crash and no other injuries were reported in this incident.
