An overturned tanker has forced the closure of I-24 West near New Hope Road in Cheatham County.

 

JOELTON, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 24 West in Cheatham County has reopened after a crash Monday morning involving a tanker truck.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said all lanes had been cleared just after 3 p.m., about nine hours after the wreck was reported.

The wreck happened near the Cheatham/Davidson County line at mile marker 30 around 6 a.m. Westbound traffic was directed off the interstate at the New Hope Road exit.

Traffic on I-24

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials say a tanker truck collided into the back of a car driven by a 68-year-old woman from Clarksville. The woman's car went off the road, into a ditch, and stopped after crashing into a tree. 

They say the tanker truck ran off the road on the right side and came to an uncontrolled stop while rolling onto its side. 

Clean up of tanker

No injuries were reported in the crash. According to THP, no charges have been filed against the driver.

 
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.