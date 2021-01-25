JOELTON, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 24 West in Cheatham County has reopened after a crash Monday morning involving a tanker truck.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said all lanes had been cleared just after 3 p.m., about nine hours after the wreck was reported.
One section of the tanker has been offloaded, 4 more to go! It will be at least 3 more hours before the roadway reopens on I-24 WB at 30 MM, Please seek alternate route to avoid delays. @TNHighwayPatrol @myTDOT @PVVFD @NashvilleFD pic.twitter.com/BNvGMyB1CV— THPNashville (@THPNashville) January 25, 2021
The wreck happened near the Cheatham/Davidson County line at mile marker 30 around 6 a.m. Westbound traffic was directed off the interstate at the New Hope Road exit.
Tennessee Highway Patrol officials say a tanker truck collided into the back of a car driven by a 68-year-old woman from Clarksville. The woman's car went off the road, into a ditch, and stopped after crashing into a tree.
They say the tanker truck ran off the road on the right side and came to an uncontrolled stop while rolling onto its side.
No injuries were reported in the crash. According to THP, no charges have been filed against the driver.
