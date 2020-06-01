RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Parts of I-24 west have reopened following a deadly crash that occurred early Monday morning.
The crash was reported after 6 a.m. Monday at State Route 840 toward Nashville on I-24 west. Westbound traffic was by road closures until 9:15 a.m.
Interstate 24 has reopened following an investigation of a traffic fatality today near state Route 840 in Rutherford County. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/HzAh8XHZF6— RCTNSheriff (@RCTNSheriff) June 1, 2020
Follow News4 with updates to this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.