NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Parts of I-24 West closed by an overturned tractor trailer Wednesday morning have reopened.
The tractor trailer flipped onto its side, blocking the entry ramp from Harding Place onto I-24 west. That entry ramp remains closed as crews work to clear the scene.
I-24 WEST OPEN! Entry ramp from Harding Pl still closed https://t.co/4N34kHlgXP— Lindsey Nance (@Linds_NanceWSMV) September 23, 2020
Two other vehicles were also damaged.
TDOT says the crash was reported at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday and predicts a clear time of 6:30 a.m..
Westbound traffic is affected with an entry ramp closure. Eastbound traffic is affected with no closures.
