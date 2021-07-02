I-24 to close during Nashville's Fourth of July celebration

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A portion of Interstate 24 near downtown will close for an hour during Nashville's Independence Day celebration on Sunday.
From 9 to 10 p.m. Sunday, no traffic will be allowed to enter I-24 between I-65 and I-40.
Metro Police, TDOT and the THP will create a traffic diversion off I-24 between the northern junction with I-65 and the southern junction with I-40.
Officers will be posted at the following locations to divert traffic:
• Post 1: I-65S & I-24E Junction (north side of loop exit 86)
• Post 2: -I65N & I-24E Junction (north side of loop exit 86)
• Post 3: I-40W & I-24W Junction (south side of loop exit 211)
• Post 4: I-40E & I-24W Junction (south side of loop exit 211)
• Post 5: Spring Street access ramps to I-24E
• Post 6: Woodland Street access ramp to I-24W
• Post 7: Interstate Drive access ramp to I-24E
• Post 8: Shelby Street @ I-24W on ramps
