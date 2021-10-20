According to a statement from Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), all westbound lanes on I-24 are closed due to a crash that occurred this afternoon.
The crash happened in Clarksville around 11 a.m. at mile marker 3. It involved multiple vehicles and resulted in several injuries.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation estimates that these roads will be open around 1 p.m.
More on this story will be reported as more information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.