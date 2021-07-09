I-24 entrance ramp reopened following Friday morning diesel spill

UPDATE: The Old Hickory Boulevard entrance ramp to Interstate 24 west has reopened following a large diesel fuel spill early Friday morning.
TDOT crews had cleaned up the spill and reopened the ramp as of 6 a.m. Friday.
----
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - TDOT crews are working to clean up a diesel fuel spill this morning on the Old Hickory Boulevard entrance ramp onto I-24 West.
Crews on the scene tell News4 over 700 feet of fuel spilled out onto the entrance ramp from an unknown vehicle.
TDOT says the spill is not hazardous, but did not say when they expect the fuel to be cleaned up.
Right now the entrance ramp to I-24 West from OHB is closed.
