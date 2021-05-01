RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Interstate 24 in Rutherford County reopened after a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Saturday night.
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, at least one person is dead as a result of the crash. THP said the crash occurred on I-24 eastbound at mile marker 66.
The scene was cleared around 10 p.m. Saturday.
Stay with News4 as we work to gather more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.