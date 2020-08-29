CHEATHAM COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - The right lane of I-24 eastbound in Cheatham County is blocked at exit 31 due to a single-vehicle crash just after 5 p.m.
Right now, the right lane will be blocked until around 7 p.m.
THP tells News4 there are injuries reported with this crash. The current conditions of the injured are not known at this time.
