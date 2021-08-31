PLEASANT VIEW, TN (WSMV) - Eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 have shut down this morning as crews work to clear an overturned tractor trailer from the roadway.
The closure is between New Hope Road and TN 49 in Pleasant View and has an estimated clear time of 6 a.m..
A News4 crew on scene says traffic in the area has been at a standstill for over an hour.
Cars and trucks are backed up for miles. Some appear to have their engines off too as they’ve been stuck since about 2:30AM. @WSMV https://t.co/qGB2lIKYwS— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) August 31, 2021
It is unclear if anyone has been injured in this crash.
Commuters can avoid the closure by exiting I-24 at TN 49. Westbound traffic is currently not impacted.
Follow News4 for updates.
