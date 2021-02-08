At least one person has died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 eastbound near Haywood Lane, police say.

TDOT reported the crash as involving multiple vehicles at 8:41 Monday morning. 

I-24 Eastbound fatal crash

Metro Police said traffic was taken off the interstate at the Haywood Lane exit when investigators worked the scene. All eastbound lanes were blocked until just before 12:30 p.m. To check traffic in your area, click here

