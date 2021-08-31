PLEASANT VIEW, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 24 East is open this morning after crews worked to clear an overturned tractor trailer from the roadway.
The closure is between New Hope Road and TN 49 in Pleasant View and has an estimated clear time of 8 a.m..
As of 6 a.m. one eastbound lane has been reopened.
A News4 crew on scene says traffic in the area had been at a standstill for over an hour earlier Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: 1 lane of traffic has reopened on I-24 following a rollover crash involving a tractor trailer. https://t.co/Q6c0rJGDTW pic.twitter.com/pAIzGUbVLE— WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV) August 31, 2021
It is unclear if anyone has been injured in this crash.
Commuters can avoid the closure by exiting I-24 at TN 49. Westbound traffic is currently not impacted.
Follow News4 for updates.
