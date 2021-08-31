PLEASANT VIEW, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 24 East is open this morning after crews worked to clear an overturned tractor trailer from the roadway. 

I-24 East shut down for overturned tractor trailer

The closure is between New Hope Road and TN 49 in Pleasant View and has an estimated clear time of 8 a.m.. 

As of 6 a.m. one eastbound lane has been reopened. 

I24 closure 08/31/21

A News4 crew on scene says traffic in the area had been at a standstill for over an hour earlier Tuesday morning. 

It is unclear if anyone has been injured in this crash. 

Commuters can avoid the closure by exiting I-24 at TN 49. Westbound traffic is currently not impacted.

