MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A multiple-vehicle injury crash on I-24 East early Wednesday morning has closed parts of that interstate in Montgomery County.
News4 is following updates from a crash involving a dump truck and a passenger car in a TDOT work zone.
The crash has closed I-24 East from Highway 76 to 256 or Exit 11 to 19 (Maxey Road). TDOT estimates this stretch of interstate will be closed until 8 a.m..
Commuters trying to get around the closure should take State Route 41 (112) or State Route 12 (Ashland City Hwy) as alternates until the closure has been lifted.
BREAKING NEWS❗️— Lindsey Nance (@Linds_NanceWSMV) June 24, 2020
A crash closes I-24 East in Montgomery County from exit 11 to exit 19 until 5am.
Alternates are SR 41 (112) or SR 12 (Ashland City Hwy) @WSMV #4WARNTraffic pic.twitter.com/GhYsLGpqlG
News4 is working to confirm additional information on this story. Follow #4WARNTraffic for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.