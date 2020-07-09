NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Interstate 24 westbound is down to one lane in Cheatham County after a crash was reported around 7:42 p.m. Thursday night.
One vehicle occupied by one person went down an embankment. The driver is reported deceased according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the scene at mile marker 30 and does not expect the road to be open until around midnight.
Eastbound traffic has no delays at this time.
