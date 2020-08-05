RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Interstate 24 eastbound in Rutherford County is experiencing delays after a tractor trailer has overturned.
The incident occurred at exit 64 at Waldron Road just before 4 p.m.
The area is expected to be cleared by 7:00 p.m.
Eastbound traffic is affected with shoulder blocked on the outside while westbound is not experiencing any delays.
