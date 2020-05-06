NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Commuters can expect Wednesday night delays as they make their way on Interstate 24 eastbound after a tractor trailer overturned.
The incident is located at mile marker 53 and is expected to be cleared by 11 p.m.
Eastbound traffic is affected with one lane traffic while westbound is affected with the left lane blocked.
