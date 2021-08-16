NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - I-24 in Trigg County is closed until Tuesday after a truck fire.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says all lanes are blocked and are not expected to reopen until noon on Tuesday. The cabinet says the crash damaged the roadway.
The cabinet sent the following alert to travelers:
There is a permanently marked detour for this section of I-24 along U.S. 68 and KY 139 between Exit 65 and Exit 56. However, traffic is congested along the detour.
Motorists traveling between Paducah and Nashville should consider a detour via Interstate 69 South at Exit 25 to follow U.S. 68 East to return to I-24 at Exit 65. This will avoid traffic congestion along the main detour.
