CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY. (WSMV) - Interstate 24 in Christian County at mile marker 90 is closed in both directions due to a crash involving a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle.
Cargo from the truck was scattered on the roadway on both sides as a result of the crash.
As of now, Kentucky State Police estimate the road to be opened around 7 p.m. Sunday night.
Traffic is backed up about 4 miles in either direction from the crash site.
Drivers in the area should detour on KY 115 North to Pembroke to U.S. 41 South to US 79 South to connect with I-24 Clarksville Exit 4 in Tennessee or on KY 115 South to TN Route 236 East to return to I-24 at TN Exit 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.