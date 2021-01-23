NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person was reported dead this morning following a crash on I-24 east near Haywood Lane.
The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. and was cleared around 7 a.m.
During the cleanup process of this crash, another crash occurred just behind with 4 other vehicles.
No injuries were reported in the second crash.
