RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Interstate 24 eastbound at mile marker Fortress Blvd. is back open after being closed due to a shooting on the interstate.
Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh says one person suffered injuries during a potential road rage shooting Saturday afternoon.
The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. near the Interstate 840 exit.
The victim was taking by LifeFlight to a hospital. At this time, the condition of the victim is unknown.
Witnesses at the scene are working with deputies and detectives to follow up on leads.
This story is developing and News4 will update this story as information comes in.
