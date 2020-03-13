NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- TVA will be making emergency powerline repairs Saturday, requiring the complete closure of Interstate 40 east of Nashville in Wilson county.
The interstate will be closed between Exit 226 at Mt. Juliet Road and Exit 235 at I-840.
Tennessee Valley Authority service crews will be working on continued repairs to high tension power lines that run perpendicular to the interstate.
They noted that if weather impedes progress, or they find that further repair is needed, the closure may need to be repeated Sunday, March 14th, from 8AM to 2PM as well.
- Eastbound drivers will be directed off the interstate at exit 226 (SR 171 - Mt. Juliet Rd) and take 171 southbound, SR 265 (Central Pike) eastbound, and I-840 eastbound.
- Westbound drivers will be directed off the interstate at exit 235 (I-840) and take I-840 westbound, SR 265 (Central Pike) westbound, and SR 171 (Mt. Juliet Road) northbound.
- Westbound tractor trailer drivers will need to take I-840 westbound to I-24 westbound.
Click here for the News4 Traffic Map to navigate around another way:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.