RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol told News4 a pedestrian crash involving a commercial vehicle happened on Interstate 24 westbound near mile marker 71.
THP says the pedestrian has died and the interstate is closed at this time.
The interstate is expected to reopen at 2 a.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.