NASHVILLE (WSMV) - I-24 West near the Old Hickory Boulevard exit northwest of downtown Nashville was closed Monday morning after a tractor-trailer jack-knifed and caught fire.
The accident occurred around 4:45 a.m. when the tractor-trailer hydroplaned and slammed into the bridge over Lickton Pike.
One lane reopened as of 6 a.m. The interstate has since reopened in the area.
The driver of the truck was able to get out and was not injured.
