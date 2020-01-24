NASHVILLE (WSMV) - All lanes of I-24 westbound were shut down Friday morning due to a tractor-trailer crash involving multiple vehicles.
According to TDOT SmartWay, the crash was reported just before 1 a.m. and was finally cleared around 8 a.m.
TDOT says the crash caused oil and gasoline to spill onto the interstate, which caused the extended delay of reopening the roadway.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
