MAP - Mount Juliet, TN

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 40 West was closed briefly near Mount Juliet after a pursuit ended there.

Mount Juliet Police said all lanes were closed after a pursuit from another jurisdiction ended there.

The right two lanes of I-40 West were reopened around 9:20 p.m. The two left lanes remain closed.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Reporter

Brittany Weiner joined the News4 team as a reporter in July 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.