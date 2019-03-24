MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 40 West was closed briefly near Mount Juliet after a pursuit ended there.
Mount Juliet Police said all lanes were closed after a pursuit from another jurisdiction ended there.
The right two lanes of I-40 West were reopened around 9:20 p.m. The two left lanes remain closed.
