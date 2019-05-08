UPDATE: At 3:35PM News4 observed that emergency crews had uprighted the truck blocking lanes, and was able to partially reopen the interstate.
(original coverage)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A tractor-trailer overturned in the construction zone on Interstate 40 just after the I-840.
Tennessee Highway Patrol is reporting that the interstate will be closed until at least 4:00PM.
An alternative route around the wreck includes exiting US231 northbound in Lebanon, following to US70 westbound, to TN 109 southbound, and reentry back onto I-40 westbound.
News4 has dispatched a crew, and will have updates as they become available.
