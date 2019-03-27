NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - I-24 Westbound is closed tonight from Shelby Ave to Spring St due to a fatal accident involving a pedestrian.
The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. near on I-24 W over Woodland St.
TDOT estimates that the scene will be cleared by midnight.
Police are advising drivers to reenter I-24 W at Spring Street.
I-24 Eastbound is not closed but there is heavy traffic.
Stay with News4 for updates.
