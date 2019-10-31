NASHVILLE (WSMV) - I-24 WB at Exit 52 Murfreesboro Road is shut down after a multi-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailer trucks.
According to TDOT SmartWay, the accident occurred around 3 a.m. and isn't expected to be clear until nearly 8 a.m. The entire westbound side of the interstate was closed for several hours, but one lane has since reopened.
Metro Police tells News4 that the first tractor-trailer hydroplaned and jackknifed. A second tractor-trailer came through and also jackknifed, hitting a wall and an SUV.
One of the truck's engines fell out and spilled oil all over the roadway. There is also reportedly glass all over the interstate. There were thankfully no injuries in the crash, but it's going to take quite sometime to clean up. HAZMAT crews have been called to the scene to assist with the cleanup process.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
