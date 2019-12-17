WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A crash shut down lanes of Interstate 40 westbound in Wilson County near I-840 around mile marker 234 on Tuesday morning.
Live TDOT SmartWay Map
According to TDOT SmartWay, the crash occurred around 9:15 a.m. and has since cleared.
Details surrounding the crash are not immediately available.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
