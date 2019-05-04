Robertson County I-65 accident - 5-4-19
THP

ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Crews are working to reopen Interstate 65 southbound after a tractor-trailer jackknifed on the overpass at Exit 108: Springfield / White House.

According to TDOT SmartWay, the incident happened at 7:03 p.m. and was not expected to be cleared until at least 10 p.m. 

Details on how the tractor-trailer jackknifed are not exactly clear, and there is currently no word on injuries. THP is advising everyone to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.

