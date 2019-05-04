ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Crews are working to reopen Interstate 65 southbound after a tractor-trailer jackknifed on the overpass at Exit 108: Springfield / White House.
According to TDOT SmartWay, the incident happened at 7:03 p.m. and was not expected to be cleared until at least 10 p.m.
Details on how the tractor-trailer jackknifed are not exactly clear, and there is currently no word on injuries. THP is advising everyone to avoid the area at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
