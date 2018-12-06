MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 are shut down as crews clear the scene of a deadly gas tanker truck fire.
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near the exit for Almaville Road just after 8:20 a.m. Thursday.
According to the TDOT map, the scene is not expected to be cleared until 9:22 a.m.
At least one person was killed in the wreck.
Westbound lanes were briefly closed but have reopened.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
I 24 EB is still closed while the investigation is still ongoing. pic.twitter.com/1AYDQae5A4— THPNashville (@THPNashville) December 6, 2018
