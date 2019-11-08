WHITE HOUSE, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 65 southbound in Robertson County closed Friday morning at mile marker 107 near White House after two separate crashes involving multiple vehicles.
According to TDOT SmartWay, the accident happened around 5:47 a.m. and was not expected to be clear until at least 8 a.m. The roadway reopened around 7:15 a.m.
Tennessee Highway Patrol tells News4 that one of the crashes involved three vehicles with only minor injuries. One of the victims in that crash was transported to the hospital.
The other crash involved a single vehicle rollover that traveled into the woods. The driver in that crash managed to escape without injuries.
