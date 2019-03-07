NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Work continues to stabilize an area of Interstate 24 eastbound in northwest Davidson County that is currently closed following a landslide the night of Feb. 23.
News4 is getting a first look at some of the cars hit by debris from that massive landslide on I-24 from February.
On Thursday the contractor began paving operations that will allow TDOT to safely open the roadway to traffic while the slope repair continues for the next 2-3 months.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation hopes to have two lanes of traffic around the area impacted by the landslide on I-24 by March 15.
Crews are widening the existing roadway 12-15 feet for approximately 3/4-mile to accommodate traffic while construction continues behind a concrete barrier rail.
Tennessee Department of Transportation crews have begun working on securing the area and clearing the scene of a massive mudslide on Interstate 24 eastbound north of Nashville.
The contractor is on schedule to open the roadway on Friday, March 15.
TDOT estimates the total cost of roadway modifications to open I-24 eastbound on March 15 and make permanent slope repairs is approximately $8 million.
Crews have removed approximately 25,000 cubic yards of soil from the area and placed 25,000 tons of shot rock and graded solid rock since slope stabilization and repair work started on Feb. 25.
The landslide at mile marker 42 occurred around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23. Traffic on I-24 eastbound is being diverted onto Old Hickory Boulevard at Exit 40 and routed to I-65.
