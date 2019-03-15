DICKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - All lanes of Interstate 40 have reopened in Dickson County after someone reported a possible explosive in a vehicle.
An explosives team with the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene in between Highway 96 and Interstate 840 on Friday morning. They used a robot to investigate the situation.
It's unclear if anything was found inside the vehicle.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.