NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Interstate 40 has reopened after it was temporarily shut down due to an officer-involved crash early Saturday morning.
Officials tell us a Metro Nashville Police car was involved in the crash near Fesslers Lane. Police say an ambulance was called to the scene as a precaution, but the officer was not transported.
There is no specifics yet on if the officer sustained any injuries or if there was another vehicle involved.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
