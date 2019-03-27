NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 24 was closed, causing major delays for drivers after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Wednesday night.
Investigators said the man was in the westbound lanes over Woodland Street when he was hit around 8:30 p.m.
Police said the man died at the scene. His name has not been released at this time.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
