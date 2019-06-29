KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) - A crash involving a commercial truck on Interstate 40 around mile marker 186 in Cheatham County shut down all eastbound and westbound lanes for most of the day Friday and into Saturday morning.
Officials said the wreck was reported at about 9 a.m. They hoped to have the interstate reopened by 3:33 a.m. Saturday and the roadway has since reopened.
According to TN Highway Patrol, traffic was diverted at exit 182 and westbound traffic was diverted at exit 188 and exit 196.
News4 spoke to Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove, who reported that the crashed truck was carrying a viscous chemical called methyl methacrylate monomer, used in dental work. The substance was leaking from the overturned truck.
The Sheriff tells us the compound was flammable and toxic, and all nearby vehicles were asked to keep their motors turned off. He deemed the accident a "dangerous situation," and at 10:30 a.m. the Sheriff issued an evacuation order for homes within a half-mile radius of the wreck.
In a news conference late Friday morning, investigators said the crash involved the truck and a car. Nobody inside the car was injured.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene. The driver of the truck was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where his condition is currently unknown. His legs were trapped on the passenger side of the vehicle when it turned over. Investigators had to call additional backup to help remove him from the vehicle, and it took 30 minutes to remove him.
Hazmat personnel were on the scene and tankers of water were brought in to clean up the spill.
Cheatham County Emergency Management Agency Director Edwin Hogan said the truck was up-righted at approximately 9:41 p.m., over 12 hours after the crash occurred. Crews had built a sand dyke to contain the leaking chemical as the tractor-trailer was up-righted.
Hogan said there was a slow leak occurring when the truck was up-righted. The next step was to offload the chemical product, which emergency officials said would take about an hour to do.
When the offloading was done, the wrecked vehicle was towed and the lanes were subsequently reopened.
The crash investigation is underway, and it is still too early to conclude what caused the crash.
