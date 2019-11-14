GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Crews spent much of Thursday morning working to clean up the scene of a rollover semi crash on I-65N near the Long Hollow Pike exit that caused diesel fuel to spill and the interstate itself to be damaged.
According to TDOT, a semi-truck crashed around 3:15 a.m. on I-65 northbound at mile marker 97. The rollover shut down all northbound lanes of the interstate for several hours, reopening around 7:30 a.m. The exit to Long Hollow Pike remains closed at this time.
Tennessee Highway Patrol tells us the semi was hauling 20-30 pounds of general freight. The driver of the truck reportedly left the roadway to the left side while traveling north, going into the center median and driving through a cable barrier. The driver of the vehicle was able to steer the vehicle back onto the roadway but overcorrected which caused the truck to flip on its side.
Officials noted both of the truck's diesel tanks were empty, spilling more than 125 gallons of diesel fuel onto the ground in a grassy area. Some of the fuel leaked into a concrete culvert and HAZMAT was brought to the scene to assess the situation
The crash took a major chunk out of the interstate when it slid. TDOT is investigating and will likely have to patch the areas damaged.
The driver of the semi truck, 55-year-old Vazgen Vardanyan from California, was not injured and was wearing his seatbelt.
