CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - One person was injured after a portion of the Interstate 75 South ramp to Interstate 24 crashed onto I-75 North on Monday morning.
The retaining wall on the left side of the left lane of the ramp fell onto the roadway below.
WRCB-TV reported one person has been injured.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation said all lanes of I-75 North to I-24 West are blocked due to a concrete railing collapse. The concrete railing fell from the I-75 South overpass. All southbound vehicles on I-75 have been rerouted to I-24 West.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-75 N closed at I-24 W split due to railing falling from bridge onto roadway. Area expected to be closed to traffic for an extended time. #CHAtraffic pic.twitter.com/jmO0IRjZfh— Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) April 1, 2019
WRCB-TV: Crash causes partial collapse of I-75 overpass above I-24 WB
